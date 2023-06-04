Track-and-Trace troubles

It was a strange sight watching a ranking officer of the Federal Board for Revenue (FBR) receive applause as he took the dais at an event organised by the Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC). What does an Additional Director of the FBR’s Track and Trace Project have to do with advocating for children’s rights?

The answer might surprise you: Big Tobacco. The 1st of June is marked as the international day for ‘No Tobacco’. The event organised by SPARC was meant to raise awareness regarding the dangers passive smoking poses to the health of children. Mr Sarfaraz was present at the event because of a recent achievement by the FBR — they have managed to increase the amount of tax they collect from tobacco producers.