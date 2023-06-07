Sign inSubscribe
Analysis

China’s exports tumble in May as global demand falters

By Reuters

China’s exports shrank much faster than expected in May and imports fell, albeit at a slower pace, as manufacturers struggled to find demand abroad and domestic consumption remained sluggish.

Exports from the world’s second-largest economy fell 7.5% year-on-year in May, the biggest decline since January and swinging from 8.5% growth in April. Imports contracted 4.5%, a slower pace of decline than the 7.9% in the previous month.

The figures compared with a Reuters poll that showed economists forecast a much smaller 0.4% decline in exports and an 8.0% fall in imports.

The poor export performance reflects weak demand for Chinese goods as does the weak import performance as China brings in parts and materials from abroad to assemble finished products for export.

South Korean data last week showed shipments to China slid 20.8% in May, marking a full year of monthly declines, with Korean semiconductor exports dropping 36.2%, suggesting weak demand for components for final manufacture.

Chinese stocks trimmed gains and the Australian dollar , a commodity currency that is highly sensitive to swings in Chinese demand, fell after the trade data.

“The weak exports confirm that China needs to rely on domestic demand as global economy slows,” said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. “There is more pressure for the government to boost domestic consumption in the rest of the year, as global demand will likely weaken further in the second half.”

China’s factory activity shrank faster than expected in May on weakening demand, the official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) showed last week.

The PMI subindexes showed factory output swung to contraction from expansion while new orders, including new exports, fell for a second month.

Having beaten expectations in the first quarter, analysts are now downgrading their expectations for the economy for the rest of the year, as factory output continues to slow amid persistently weak global demand.

The government has set a modest GDP growth target of around 5% for this year, after badly missing the 2022 goal.
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Oil extends losses as economic slowdown concerns return
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Education

Chinese universities raise tuition fees by as much as 54%

Chinese universities are drastically increasing tuition fees this year, with some making their first rises in two decades, hurt by a reduced national budget...

Oil falls as global economic backdrop outweighs Saudi output cut

HBL becomes the first Bank in Pakistan to launch a dedicated customer care Twitter handle

US sues Binance and founder Zhao over ‘web of deception’

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.