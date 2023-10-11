Cotton crop expected to grow by more than twice

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s agricultural sector is gearing up for a transformative year with an anticipated 126.6% surge in cotton production. The revelation came to light during the High-Powered Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA)’s meeting convened to assess the agricultural landscape for the upcoming Rabi Season (2023-24).
As per details, the meeting held on October 11, at Pak Secretariat, Islamabad, was presided over by Prof. Dr. Kauser Abdullah Malik, the Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research.
The projections presented in the meeting indicate that the cotton production for the 2023-24 season is expected to reach a staggering 11.5 million bales, harvested from an extensive area covering 2.4 million hectares. This marks an increase of 126.6% over the previous season and showcases Pakistan’s ability to achieve substantial growth in its agricultural output, specifically in the cotton sector.
During the meeting, the FCA meticulously reviewed the performance of the Kharif Crops (2023-24) and laid out a detailed Production Plan for the upcoming Rabi Crops (2023-24). The discussions also delved into the critical issue of input availability for Rabi Crops, ensuring a holistic approach to agricultural planning and management.
Apart from the remarkable cotton forecasts, the committee revealed the provisional estimates for various other crops. Rice production for the 2023-24 season is expected to reach 8.64 million tons, cultivated across 3.35 million hectares, marking an increase of 12.7% in area and a remarkable 18% rise in production compared to the previous year.
Mung bean production is estimated at 143.6 thousand tons across 198 thousand hectares, showing a slight decrease in area but a commendable 6.4% increase in production. Mash production is anticipated to be 5.28 thousand tons across 7.36 thousand hectares, representing an increase of 12.95% in area and an impressive 24.65% growth in production. Furthermore, chili’s production is estimated at 1.36 thousand tons from 122.1 thousand hectares, indicating moderate increases in both area and production.
The committee, recognizing the importance of strategic targets, established production goals for various crops. Wheat, a staple crop, was set at a substantial target of 32.12 million tons, spanning 8.9 million hectares. Additionally, production targets for Gram, Potato, Onion, and Tomato were fixed at 410, 6330, 2494, and 666 thousand tons, respectively.
Addressing concerns regarding seed availability for Rabi Crops, the meeting participants were assured by DG, FSC&RD that certified seed availability for the Rabi season 2023-24 would remain satisfactory, underpinning the foundation for the anticipated bumper harvests.
However, challenges such as water scarcity were not overlooked. The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Advisory Committee highlighted an anticipated 15% shortage of water for Punjab and Sindh during the Rabi season. Despite this, the prevailing weather conditions were deemed supportive, and effective management strategies were in place to handle the manageable shortage.
Moreover, the Meteorological Department provided valuable insights, indicating that overall, normal to slightly above-normal precipitation was expected in most parts of the country, particularly over the northwestern regions. While slightly below-normal rains were anticipated over the plains of Punjab and Sindh during October. The weather conditions were generally deemed favorable for agricultural activities.
In light of these developments, the government reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring stable food security in the country. Efforts are underway to support farmers by providing inputs at affordable prices and to secure better prices for their produce, bridging the gap between the cost of production and output prices in favor of farmers.
Furthering this agenda, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) revealed a substantial annual indicative agricultural credit disbursement target of Rs. 2,250 billion for the fiscal year 2023-24. This marked a 26.7% increase from the previous year’s disbursement, reflecting the government’s dedication to promoting the agriculture sector.
During the initial months of the fiscal year (July-August 2023), agricultural lending institutions disbursed Rs. 326 billion, accounting for 14.5% of the overall annual target. This represented a significant 44% increase compared to the disbursements made during the same period of the previous year. Looking ahead to the upcoming Rabi 2023-24 season (November-December 2023), the supply of urea and DAP was expected to remain stable.
