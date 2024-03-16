The MPC is set to meet on Monday. With inflation still lurking, will the SBP fall to the temptation of a rate cut?

The policy rate debate has again intensified in the business and economic circles of the country as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is set to meet for the second monetary policy meeting of the calendar year 2024 on Monday, March 18, 2024.

The SBP raised the policy rate to 22% in an emergency meeting back in June 2023 in a knee-jerk reaction to prevent a sovereign default by securing a short-term International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement. Since then, SBP has maintained the policy rate at 22%.

In January, the SBP held on to the current rate due to augmented inflation expectations driven by high energy prices. However, non-energy inflation continued to decrease.

Yet, the SBP governor reaffirmed that the real interest rate remained significantly positive on a 12-month forward-looking basis, given the anticipation of a continued downward trajectory in inflation.

Simultaneously, the SBP raised the average inflation forecast for the fiscal year 2024 to 23%-25% from the previous projection of 20%-22%, due to the impact of energy prices.

Now these conflicting trends have had analysts divided on whether the central bank will opt for a rate cut or not with the majority believing that SBP will once again maintain the status quo.

Reason in favour of rate cut

“Headline inflation has begun to taper off, primarily due to the high base effect, alongside a month-on-month decline in food basket prices and a stable domestic currency. In February, CPI stood at 23.1%, compared to 31.5% during the same period last year. Similarly, core inflation is showing signs of cooling down, recording at 15.5% and 21.9% for urban and rural baskets, respectively,” read a report by Insight Securities.

“We believe that the downward trend in headline inflation and the relatively stable domestic currency could serve as catalysts for the central bank to consider initiating monetary easing,” the report added.

When it comes to expectations, the market for government treasuries and the interbank market provide a fairly accurate depiction. “In the primary market, yields across various tenors have decreased, with reductions observed in 3-month, 6-month, and 12-month yields by 1.4%, 2.6%, and 2.7%, respectively. Similarly, in the secondary market, yields have experienced declines ranging from 1.6% to 2.6%. Moreover, longer tenor bonds also reflect this trend, showing reductions of 2.5%, 0.4%, and 0.8% in the primary market, and 2.8%, 0.6%, and 1.1% in the secondary market for 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year bonds, respectively. This decline in money market yields suggests a growing sentiment towards a potential rate cut, as reflected by market participants,” stated Sana Tawfik, deputy head of research at Arif Habib Limited in her research report.

The elevated policy rate has had a notable impact on the country’s business environment. Companies have faced challenges in meeting their working capital requirements at these heightened financing rates. Additionally, there has been a decline in demand for goods and services as a result of decreased consumer spending.

“The biggest effect of high-interest costs is on the sovereign federal budget itself. Nearly all of the tax receipts are heading towards paying interest costs thereby complicating the fiscal sustainability in the country. A marginal cut of 100bps will give relief to the federal government and indebted borrowers at the brink of default,” lamented AAH Soomro, an independent economic analyst.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Yousuf Farooq, director of research at Chase Securities. “Pakistan’s large fiscal deficit would reduce if rates decline. Interest rates are up to reduce inflation but keeping rates high is also leading to a large fiscal deficit which will cause future inflation,” tweeted Farooq.

“Reducing the policy rate from 22% to 21% will not cause a resurgence in imports nor add material pressure on demand for dollars or imports. SBP must bring optimism back and show confidence in the inflation outlook by cutting 100bps. A 21% interest rate is already high enough to please the IMF and ensure “proactively tight monetary policy”. Let the poor debtors (including the government) breathe a sigh of relief,” opined Soomro.

He warned about the harmful effects of interest rates in the 20% range, noting that even if the SBP cuts the policy rate by 100 basis points, defaults are still a looming concern.

Reasons for no rate cut

While inflation has shown signs of tapering off, it’s crucial to recognize that this decline is primarily driven by a reduction in food inflation, with non-food inflation remaining stubbornly high. As highlighted in an article titled “Inflation: Don’t Lower Rates on Food (CPI)’s Account,” published in Business Recorder, the contribution of food CPI to inflation has decreased from 18 to 7 percentage points, attributing 73% to the decline in overall inflation. Conversely, non-food CPI remains high at 28.2%, contributing 16 percentage points to inflation.

February 2024 Weight Month-on-month Year-on-year Headline 100.0% 0.0% 23.1% Food 34.6% -1.6% 18.1% Beverage 1.0% 0.1% 66.6% Clothing 8.6% 0.5% 20.2% Housing 23.6% 1.8% 36.1% Furnishing 4.1% 0.5% 25.6% Health 2.8% 0.3% 19.3% Transport 5.9% 2.0% 15.0% Communication 2.2% 0.0% 17.8% Recreation 1.6% 0.0% 28.4% Education 3.8% 0.0% 13.0% Restaurant 6.9% 0.3% 22.4% Miscellaneous 4.9% 0.8% 24.1% Source: PBS, JS Research

Moreover, the relative stability in exchange rates, which has remained steady at around 280 since October 2023, has played a crucial role in curbing food inflation. In the event of a pre-mature rate cut, the rupee may face considerable pressure due to a resurgence in demand, especially considering the expected increase in external debt servicing in the coming months.

Read: Can a premature rate cut threaten the rupee’s stability?

“Current negotiations for a long-term IMF program, the likelihood of new taxes, pressure on the rupee against the dollar, and the Ramadan factor are all likely to keep inflation on the higher side. Furthermore, in the coming three months, Pakistan will have to repay a large amount of debt, putting pressure on the foreign exchange reserves and rupee,” opined Yousuf Saeed, head of equity research at Darson Securities Limited, in his analyst note.

The latest data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) shows a significant rise in short-term inflation, reaching around 33% year-on-year for the week ending March 14. This increase is attributed primarily to the escalating prices of vegetables and other food items due to Ramadan.

Concurrently, Pakistan is undergoing the last review of the IMF’s $3 billion SBA. The review began on Thursday, March 14, and is expected to last four days. Pakistan will receive the last tranche of $1.1 billion if the last review is successful.

This review will also set the tone for the negotiations of a longer economic bailout package to sustain the economy. “A seamless transition from the current SBA, which expires in April, to a long-term Extended Fund Facility with the IMF is critical for market stability and economic cohesion in the coming months. This would require harsh economic decisions to stabilise the economy for at least three years,” said Nida Gulzar, economist at KTrade Securities Limited.

“Wary of not dismaying IMF’s staff team that is landing in Pakistan now, SBP might show a prudent monetary tightening stance especially when other emerging countries such as Nigeria and Egypt are seeing pressure on domestic currencies,” remarked Soomro.

Globally, the US Federal Reserve and European Central Banks are also expected to defer the monetary easing cycle until June. This is likely to influence the decision-making process of the SBP committee members.

One of the most substantial obstacles to an early easing cycle is the country’s troubled energy sector. With the circular debt exceeding Rs. 2 trillion and the IMF pressing the government to address it, high energy prices are expected to persist throughout the calendar year.

Furthermore, to alleviate fiscal strains, additional taxation is anticipated, which will further contribute to price pressures. These factors support the argument for maintaining interest rates for a longer period.

While analysts are divided on whether the SBP will cut the rate in the upcoming meeting, there is a growing consensus that the trend of monetary easing is likely to commence in April.