Rafiullah Kakar thinks that CPEC – like all BRI (Belt and Road Initiative) projects – can create a win-win situation for China and Pakistan only if the latter has the domestic will, capacity & policy continuity to translate loans and FDI under BRI into productive investments and growth enhancement. If participating countries like Pakistan don’t get their act together, Kakar cautions, they’ll just be stuck with a bill, with not much economic activity to show for it.
Profit Op-Ed: CPEC, not quite what it might seem | Profit
