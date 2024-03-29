Sign inSubscribe
Videos

Profit Op-Ed: CPEC, not quite what it might seem | Profit

By Profit Urdu

Rafiullah Kakar thinks that CPEC – like all BRI (Belt and Road Initiative) projects – can create a win-win situation for China and Pakistan only if the latter has the domestic will, capacity & policy continuity to translate loans and FDI under BRI into productive investments and growth enhancement. If participating countries like Pakistan don’t get their act together, Kakar cautions, they’ll just be stuck with a bill, with not much economic activity to show for it.

Previous article
PM Sharif adds Dar into revamped CCI, excludes Aurangzeb
Next article
Tax exemption of Rs50bn for Aviation authorities draws IMF attention
Profit Urdu
Profit Urdu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi | Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb )-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.