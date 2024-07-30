Oil prices slide 1% to 7-week low as China concerns weigh

NEW YORK: Oil prices slid about 1% to a seven-week low on Tuesday on worries about weaker demand from China and a stronger U.S. dollar, and concerns OPEC+ could boost supplies in the future.

Brent futures for September delivery fell $1.01, or 1.3%, to $78.77 a barrel by 12:21 p.m. EDT (1621 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 86 cents, or 1.1%, to $74.95.

That puts both benchmarks on track for their lowest closes since June 5 and kept both in technically oversold territory for a second day in a row.