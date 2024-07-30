Sign inSubscribe
Top News Updates

Oil prices slide 1% to 7-week low as China concerns weigh

By Reuters
Silhouette three oil pumps
NEW YORK: Oil prices slid about 1% to a seven-week low on Tuesday on worries about weaker demand from China and a stronger U.S. dollar, and concerns OPEC+ could boost supplies in the future.

Brent futures for September delivery fell $1.01, or 1.3%, to $78.77 a barrel by 12:21 p.m. EDT (1621 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 86 cents, or 1.1%, to $74.95.
That puts both benchmarks on track for their lowest closes since June 5 and kept both in technically oversold territory for a second day in a row.
In addition to crude, U.S. futures for diesel and gasoline were also trading at their lowest levels since early June.

A string of disappointing economic news from China, the world’s largest crude importer, has been weighing on commodity prices. China’s manufacturing activity likely shrunk for a third month in July, according to a Reuters poll.

“Weakening global demand growth, an unresolved economic outlook in China and still-elevated global oil inventories are continuing to weigh on prices” said Claudio Galimberti of consultancy Rystad Energy.

Even as Chinese leaders vowed to step up support for the economy, expectations on the extent of such measures have been limited since the Third Plenum policy meeting largely reiterated existing economic policy goals.

The US dollar rose to a two-week high versus a basket of other currencies before the U.S. Federal Reserve’s July 30-31 policy meeting, where any new clues of a September rate cut will be in focus.
The Fed is expected hold its benchmark overnight interest rate steady at the July meeting and signal that rate cuts may begin as soon as the U.S. central bank’s September meeting.

The Fed hiked rates aggressively in 2022 and 2023 to tame a surge in inflation. Higher interest rates increase borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, which can reduce economic growth and demand for oil.
A stronger U.S. dollar, meanwhile, can reduce demand for oil by making greenback-denominated commodities like crude more expensive for holders of other currencies.
Previous article
Fauji Fertilizer Company reports record Rs25bn profit in three months
Next article
Business leaders disappointed by State Bank’s minimal interest rate cut
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Fauji Fertilizer Company reports record Rs25bn profit in three months

ISLAMABAD: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC), a leading fertilizer producer in Pakistan, achieved a remarkable consolidated profit-after-tax of Rs25.01 billion for the quarter ending June...

Finance Minister updates on the banking sector’s strategic initiatives in priority sectors

FinMin suggests more interest rate cuts possible amid economic reforms

Govt proposes buyer-favored terms for PIA stake sale

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.