Yango empowers partner drivers in Pakistan with ‘My Dreams’ initiative

Yango is committed to fulfilling more partner driver’s dreams

Passengers can join in the initiative by contributing to their driver’s dream

ISLAMABAD: Ride-hailing service Yango, part of the global tech company Yango Group, announced the fulfillment of a partner driver’s dream of providing a quality education for his children through the innovative ‘My Dreams’ feature on the Yango app. This heartwarming initiative not only highlights Yango’s commitment to its drivers but also offers users a unique opportunity to support their drivers’ aspirations.

The My Dreams feature enables users to learn about their drivers’ goals and dreams, fostering a deeper connection and offering a chance to contribute to their success. A simple tip can make a significant difference, helping drivers achieve the dreams that they are working towards every day, whether it’s starting a business, buying a home, going for the holy pilgrimage, or providing a better future for their families.

Miral Sharif, Yango’s Country Manager in Pakistan, shared, “We deeply value our drivers’ community and focus our efforts on building an ecosystem that not only empowers our partner drivers but their families too.” This initiative exemplifies Yango’s dedication to fostering a supportive environment for its drivers, allowing them to share their dreams and receive the encouragement they need.

Hafiz Basit Ali, the Yango partner driver who features in the video, shared his experience by saying, “I’ve been working with Yango for over a year, and the opportunity to share my dream of providing a good education for my children has been incredible. When I received the call that Yango would support my dream, I felt truly grateful. This support means my children will have access to quality education, and I am excited to watch them grow and thrive.”

Yango encourages everyone to support their drivers through tipping, making a tangible impact on their lives. This initiative reflects Yango’s ongoing commitment to uplifting the driver’s community and helping its partner drivers thrive both personally and professionally.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is an international tech company that transforms globally sourced technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we reshape and enhance leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions.

Our mission is to bridge the gap between leading world innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.

Yango’s multi-functional app offers several digital city services across different countries in 3 continents. Yango’s multilingual app is available for free on Android and iOS.

