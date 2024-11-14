Sign inSubscribe
Top News Updates

U.S. budget deficit surges to $257 billion in October

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are ready to lead an independent body aimed at cutting federal spending

By Monitoring Desk

The U.S. budget deficit surged to $257 billion in October, nearly quadrupling from the same month last year, according to the Treasury Department’s latest report.

This 287% increase over October 2023’s $67 billion deficit was driven by unique, one-time factors, including adjusted benefit payments and deferred tax payments due to natural disasters. Without these adjustments, the deficit would have been $47 billion, or 22% higher than October 2023.

Federal receipts for October fell by 19% to $327 billion, while outlays rose 24% to $584 billion, reflecting higher spending on Social Security, Medicare, and defense. Although debt service costs decreased by 8% to $82 billion—marking the first year-on-year drop since August 2023—net interest on public debt was still up $4 billion from the previous year.

The report comes as President Joe Biden’s administration concludes fiscal 2024 with a $1.83 trillion deficit, while President-elect Donald Trump faces mounting fiscal challenges. Trump has appointed Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead an independent body aimed at cutting federal spending, with Musk suggesting potential budget cuts of at least $2 trillion, though the timeframe remains unspecified.

Market concerns over Trump’s tax cut plans have already pushed up the 10-year Treasury yield by 15 basis points, further fueling deficit worries.

Previous article
Elon Musk’s X Corp appoints Mahmoud Reza Banki as CFO
Next article
Oil prices ease on stronger greenback, fears of higher output
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Top News Updates

Oil prices ease on stronger greenback, fears of higher output

Brent crude futures fell 45 cents, or 0.6%, to $71.83 and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined 48 cents, or 0.7%, to $67.95

Elon Musk’s X Corp appoints Mahmoud Reza Banki as CFO

Bank Alfalah withdraws intention to acquire stake in Samba Bank

Pakistan to launch first AI policy by early 2025

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.