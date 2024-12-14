IoBM’s 27th convocation: Celebrating the leaders of tomorrow

“Let us leverage our education to champion corporate social responsibility and actively create a lasting positive impact on society,” remarked Rida Asif, the Valedictorian of the 27th Convocation of the Institute of Business Management (IoBM). She was also the recipient of the Shahjehan Syed Karim Gold Medal, awarded in honor of IoBM’s late Founder President.

This Convocation ceremony, held on Saturday, December 14, 2024, saw 1,591 graduates clad in gowns and caps, their eyes beaming with excitement and a vision for the future. The graduates, awarded degrees in programs ranging from BBA and BS to MBA, MS, MPhil, and PhD, aspire to become future leaders and entrepreneurs. They are eager to put into action the lessons learned in their classrooms. Among the graduating class, 24 distinguished students were awarded gold medals, while 44 received merit certificates. IoBM’s 27th Convocation was a testament to the diverse journeys of its graduates, each aspiring to make a positive impact on the world through their professional endeavors.

The event was honored by the presence of distinguished guests, including Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori as the Chief Guest; Dr. Gohar Ejaz, former caretaker Federal Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Production, as the Guest of Honor; and former caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anwaarul Haq Kakar. The Keynote Speaker was Yasmin Fasih, an IoBM alumna from the first batch (1997), currently serving as the Regional Human Resource Manager for Operations Execution in the Asia-Pacific region at Maersk, Singapore.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, in his address, encouraged the graduates to reflect on the day their parents accompanied them on their first day of school and how their unwavering support has guided them to this significant milestone. He praised the visionary leadership of IoBM’s late Founder President, Shahjehan Syed Karim, for establishing this prestigious institute of higher learning. Tessori called upon the youth to raise their voices, take initiative, and work toward creating a brighter and more promising future for themselves and the nation.

The Governor, highlighting the invaluable contributions of IoBM’s late Founder President, Shahjehan Syed Karim, to the field of education, announced his intention to recommend to the President of Pakistan that he be posthumously honored with the prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

Dr. Gohar Ejaz highlighted that the seats occupied by the graduates today represent less than one percent of all graduates, emphasizing the exclusivity and privilege of their achievement. He noted the immense opportunities available in Pakistan and presented an economic overview of the country, illustrating how graduates can contribute to various sectors. “We have immense potential to grow, and what we need today is you!” he concluded.

IoBM President Talib Karim presented the Institute’s Progress Report, underscoring IoBM’s dedication to achieving AACSB accreditation, expanding global partnerships for alumni, and integrating advanced technology into the curriculum to enhance the learning experience. He also highlighted the efforts of IoBM’s Center for Islamic Business and Finance, which is actively aligning its initiatives with the broader developmental goals set by the government.

In his Welcome Address, IoBM Chancellor Bashir Janmohammad advised the graduates to always respect their parents. He encouraged them to dream big and develop entrepreneurial skills to add value to their lives and careers. He also acknowledged the unwavering support of parents in helping students achieve their dreams.

Anwaarul Haq Kakar expressed his excitement about being among the youth, stating, “I feel energized when I am surrounded by young minds brimming with vigor. A formal education helps channel this energy toward meaningful objectives.” He encouraged the graduates to actively contribute to building an egalitarian society where everyone fulfills their role according to their abilities, describing it as the Pakistani dream we must collectively strive to achieve. He also urged the graduates to embrace new aspirations, emphasizing that creativity is deeply connected to the essence of life.

During her keynote speech, Yasmin Fasih remarked, “Today, we celebrate the beginning of a new chapter in your lives.” She commended the graduates for their hard work and perseverance, reflecting on her own journey at IoBM and how it played a pivotal role in her success. “Remain deliberate and purposeful in your approach, embrace lifelong learning, and don’t hesitate to take chances in life,” she encouraged.

Valedictorian Rida Asif, the proud recipient of the Shahjehan Syed Karim Gold Medal, highlighted the importance of corporate social responsibility in her address. She encouraged her fellow graduates to utilize their education and skills to drive meaningful change and make a positive impact on society.

IoBM’s 27th Convocation marked a significant milestone for a diverse group of graduates, culminating their academic journeys and preparing them to embark on impactful professional careers. This milestone event ushered in a new chapter for these graduates, empowering them to contribute meaningfully to Pakistan. As they transition into the professional world, these proud graduates carry with them the values and knowledge instilled by IoBM, equipping them to navigate challenges and seize opportunities with confidence. IoBM boasts a distinguished history of producing successful graduates who now hold prominent positions across diverse sectors, including corporate, banking, and entrepreneurial ventures, both domestically and internationally.

This graduation ceremony further solidifies IoBM’s tradition of excellence, reinforcing its position as a leading institution in higher education. The twenty-seven Convocations hosted by IoBM are a testament of the vision of its Late Founder President, Mr. Shahjehan Syed Karim, who established an institute of higher education in 1995. Guided by the principles established by its founder, IoBM, under the current leadership of President Mr. Talib Syed Karim, Vice President of the Foundation for Higher Education and Chief Advisor to IoBM Ms. Sabina Mohsin, along with the Senior Management and Head of Departments, continues to strive for excellence.

IoBM comprises four constituent colleges: the College of Business Management (CBM), the College of Computer Science and Information Systems (CCSIS), the College of Engineering and Sciences (CES), and the College of Economics and Social Development (CESD). These colleges offer a diverse range of degree programs encompassing disciplines such as business management, accounting and finance, entrepreneurship, computer science, data science, software engineering, technology management, engineering management, psychology, economics, and media studies, among others. Across over thirty disciplines, IoBM emphasizes a comprehensive curriculum that extends beyond traditional classroom learning. Students not only explore core subject areas but also cultivate essential skills such as leadership, social awareness, and innovation. Experiential learning is central to the academic experience, fostering teamwork, interpersonal communication, foreign language proficiency, and the ability to navigate diverse work environments.

The 24 recipients of the gold medals at the IoBM Convocation were: Fatima Sarwar (BBA (Honors) – Janmohammad Dawood), M. Mohib Zafar (BBA (Honors) – Meezan Bank), Laiba Gul Durrani (BBA (Honors) – Ghulam Faruque), Tahreem d/o Aqeel Ahmed Shaikh (BBA (Honors)- Shan Foods), Maaha Jetha (BBA (Honors) – Mondelez Pakistan), Sandesh Kumar (BS (Honors) Accountancy, Management and Law – Faizan Steel), Muhammad Faizan Abid (BS (Actuarial Science and Risk Management) – EFU Life Assurance), Simran Ashok (BS (Computer Science- PayPak), Yameena Nasir (BS (Honors) Accounting and Finance – EFU Life Assurance), Syeda Manahil Amin (BS (Honors) Accounting and Finance – Westbury Group of Companies), Madiha Zehra Misri (BS (Data Science) – Dr. Ahmer Syed Karim), Aiyza Ahmed (BS (Mathematics and Economics) – Imam Ali Kazi Memorial), Maira Rais (BS (Social Entrepreneurship and Leadership) – Management Association of Pakistan), Zulekha Adnan (BS (Industrial Management) – Upfield Pakistan), Siddiqa Asim (BS (Entrepreneurship) -Tufail Industries), Alishba Khursheed (BS (Economics, Law and International Relations) – S. H. Hashmi Memorial), Laiba Adnan (BS (Honors) Business and Psychology – DVAGO), Eisha Wahid (BS (Logistics and Supply Chain Management) – Afeef Packages), Rida Asif (BS (Honors) Economics and Finance – Shahjehan Syed Karim), Alifya Tinwala (BS (Education) – Dr. Essa’s Laboratory), Ursalan Ilyas (MBA (Industrial Management) – President IoBM), Lalit Kumar (MBA (Weekend) – Orient McCann), Yaseen Raza Haider (MBA (Logistics and Supply Chain Management) – Jubilee General Insurance) and Muhammad Abbas (MSc in Organizational Psychology and HRM – Tabba Foundation).

Merit certificates were awarded to students across various degree programs, as follows: BBA (Honors): Ayesha Khan, Haris Muhammad Shahid, Fiza d/o Imtiaz Hassan, Amina Butt, Maria Nisar, Zainab d/o Muhammad Javed, Shamikh Pervez, Humza Ahmed Khan, Bushra Nadeem, Haya Khan, Mohammad Hamza Brohi, Ayesha Abdul Samad, Khadija Siddiqi, Aimen Adnan, Unzilla Shaikh, Farzeen d/o Karim, Maham Saqib, Tooba Najm-ul-Hasan, Sara Ghani, Umm-e-Abiha Ameer and Saad Iftikhar. BS (Honors) Accountancy, Management and Law: Areeba d/o Muhammad Jawaid and Minahil Fakhir. BS (Computer Science): Mubashir Bhania. BS (Honors) Accounting and Finance: Rizwan Abbas, Muhammad Ali Imran Mamsa, Syed Mohammad Saud Tauqir and Daniya Nadir Merchant. BS (Social Entrepreneurship and Leadership): Hira Sohail and Asma d/o Abdul Hafeez. BS (Honors) Business and Psychology: Manal Tariq, Ayesha Tariq Khan, Sania Khalid, Fatima Ahmed, Aqsa d/o Muhammad Shahid and Rihab Khalid Khan. BS (Honors) Economics and Finance: Ramsha Shaikh. BS (Education): Arwa Abbas. B.Ed.: Eman Sadiq, Hira Ahmed and Maria Ahmed. M.Phil (Organizational Psychology): Tayyiba Imtiaz. PhD (Education): Diana Louisa Ambrose and Dania Shoaib Khan.

IoBM’s graduating class of 2024 joins a distinguished lineage of IoBM alumni, carrying forward the legacy of its Late Founder President, Mr. Shahjehan Syed Karim. Established under his guidance, IoBM has consistently strived to cultivate intellectual growth and social responsibility within its students. This commitment, rooted in the belief in education’s transformative power, has propelled IoBM to its position as a leading institution of higher learning in Pakistan. As these graduates embark on their professional journeys, they carry with them the core values instilled by IoBM: academic excellence, ethical conduct, and a commitment to making a positive impact on society.

IoBM’s 27th Convocation was more than just a graduation ceremony. It was a celebration of triumph, a testament to the dedication and hard work of the graduating class, and a recognition of the unwavering support of parents and faculty members. This momentous occasion served as a reminder of the bright future that awaits these accomplished individuals.