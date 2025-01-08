Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Rolls-Royce invests $376M to meet growing demand for customized cars

The automaker sells 5,712 cars globally in 2024, fewer than 6,032 in 2023, but reports higher total sales value due to more bespoke builds

By Monitoring Desk

Rolls-Royce announced on Wednesday a £300 million ($376 million) investment to expand its Goodwood factory and global headquarters to meet increasing demand for bespoke vehicles.

The expansion will provide additional space for producing customized models and support the company’s transition to electric vehicles.

The automaker sold 5,712 cars globally in 2024, a decline from 6,032 in 2023, but recorded higher total sales value due to an increase in bespoke builds. The Goodwood facility, opened in 2003, currently employs 2,500 workers, with another 7,500 in the UK supply chain.

The expansion, for which planning permission has been granted, is expected to secure long-term operations and jobs at the site.

Rolls-Royce plans to continue producing combustion engine cars for export markets where permitted, while preparing for the UK’s 2030 phase-out of petrol and diesel vehicle sales. The company states that its production capabilities will align with client demand and changing legislation.

The bespoke program, including features like holographic paint, custom artworks, and hand-stitched interiors, is driving demand for more sophisticated builds. The Goodwood expansion will accommodate these commissions, which require significant space and labor.

CEO Chris Brownridge stated the investment ensures the company is positioned for long-term growth and supports its roadmap for transitioning to an all-electric vehicle lineup. He added that Rolls-Royce will maintain flexibility in adapting to regulatory changes and market dynamics.

The US remains a key market for Rolls-Royce, with clients reportedly less sensitive to price increases than mass-market customers. Brownridge said the company is prepared to navigate potential trade barriers, including the prospect of higher tariffs under the incoming US administration.

This announcement follows similar developments from Jaguar, which recently outlined its plans to relaunch as an all-electric brand with new product designs and market positioning.

