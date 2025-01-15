Sign inSubscribe
Healthcare

Pfizer seeks $75.2 million from SAC insider trading settlement

The dispute arises from SAC’s $602 million SEC settlement over insider trades in Wyeth and Elan by convicted employee Mathew Martoma

By Monitoring Desk
FILE PHOTO: Pfizer company logo is seen at a Pfizer office in Puurs, Belgium, December 2, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Pfizer has appealed a federal judge’s decision denying its claim to $75.2 million from a 2013 insider trading settlement involving Steven A. Cohen’s former hedge fund, SAC Capital Management.

The appeal was filed with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan on Tuesday.

The dispute stems from SAC’s $602 million settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over trades linked to drugmakers Wyeth and Elan, based on insider information from neurologist Mathew Martoma, an SAC employee convicted in the case. Pfizer argues it deserves the funds, citing a fiduciary breach by the neurologist, who was a Wyeth consultant during a 2008 Alzheimer’s drug trial.

In November, U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero ruled that Wyeth, acquired by Pfizer in 2009, was not a victim of Martoma’s trades, making the company ineligible for leftover funds from the settlement. The appeals process, which often takes months, is underway.

Steven A. Cohen, who was not criminally charged, rebranded SAC Capital as Point72 Asset Management in 2014. He currently has a net worth of $21.3 billion, according to Forbes.

Electricity tariff for EV charging stations slashed to Rs39.70/unit
Government repays Rs1.54tr to banks during 1HFY25
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

Headlines

