Are Banks Finally Taking Agriculture Financing Seriously?

By Profit Urdu

Farmers in Pakistan have long struggled with financial challenges, from limited access to bank loans to relying on informal sources with high-interest rates. But is a brighter future finally on the horizon?

In this video, we explore the latest developments in agricultural financing, including how banks like HBL and Bank of Punjab are stepping up to support small farmers. We’ll discuss initiatives like the Punjab Government’s Kisan Card Scheme, interest-free loans, and digital platforms revolutionizing the farming sector.

