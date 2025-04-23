Meta Oversight Board criticizes company’s policy overhaul on content moderation

Meta Platforms’ Oversight Board sharply criticized the company’s recent policy overhaul, which reduced fact-checking efforts and eased restrictions on discussions of sensitive topics such as immigration and gender identity.

The board, though funded by Meta, operates independently and expressed concerns that the changes were implemented hastily without clear public information regarding any prior human rights due diligence. The board urged Meta to assess the potential adverse effects of these changes, which were rolled out just before U.S. President Donald Trump’s second term began.

The move put the Oversight Board at odds with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has been seeking to rebuild relations with Trump while rolling back past efforts to address issues like hate speech, misinformation, and violence. In line with the policy changes, the board issued its first rulings on individual content cases, upholding some of Meta’s decisions, such as allowing controversial posts about transgender people’s access to bathrooms, while ordering the removal of posts containing racist slurs.

Meta responded by welcoming the board’s decisions that supported free expression, though it did not address the rulings requiring content removal. In January, Meta had scrapped its U.S. fact-checking program and relaxed curbs on certain sensitive topics, responding to conservative criticism that its moderation policies were too restrictive.

Zuckerberg defended the changes, stating that previous moderation efforts had resulted in excessive censorship, though the company did not provide specific examples or data to support this claim.

The policy overhaul removed restrictions on labeling gay people as mentally ill and referring to women as property, and reduced proactive scanning for lesser policy violations. Instead, Meta’s automated systems now focus primarily on detecting content related to terrorism, child exploitation, and fraud.

Alongside the individual case decisions, the Oversight Board issued 17 recommendations, urging Meta to strengthen its policies on bullying and harassment and clarify its stance on banning hateful ideologies. The board also called on the company to assess the global impact of its policy changes, particularly in countries facing crises like armed conflicts.

Additionally, the board requested that Meta evaluate the effectiveness of its new Community Notes tool, which replaced partnerships with news organizations and fact-checking groups. Meta is expected to respond to the board’s recommendations within 60 days. Despite the content moderation shift, the board’s co-chair indicated that Meta remains committed to its collaboration with the board, and the company has continued to send cases for review.

Meta has committed to funding the Oversight Board through 2027, with at least $35 million allocated annually over the next three years. The company’s commitment to funding remains unchanged, and the funds will be placed in a trust designed to protect the board’s independence.