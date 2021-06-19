Sign inSubscribe
Banking

Why the SBP has JazzCash and EasyPaisa on their toes

While the state bank’s intentions behind slashing IBFT charges on small transactions are noble, the consequences might be different

By Taimoor Hassan

Effective July 1 this year, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to continue fee waivers on inter-bank fund transfers on transactions up to Rs25,000 limit, in a bid to keep digital transactions inexpensive for the low-income demographic of the country which will help promote financial inclusion. 

But while the SBP’s push is noble, the captains of financial inclusion, branchless banking players JazzCash and EasyPaisa that have helped bank the low-income segments of the population, are unhappy as IBFTs form a major source of revenue for these players. Consequently, this might affect the goal of financial inclusion if these companies see a decrease in financial viability.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


Article continues after this advertisement

 

Taimoor Hassan
The author is a staff member and can be reached at [email protected]

1 COMMENT

  1. Unless a viable micro credits scheme is introduced by EMI they will always have a difficulties in managing finances.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

BEVERAGES

PABC, Pakistan’s only can-maker, seeks IPO

The company plans to raise Rs3.3 billion
Read more
FEATURED

Pharmaceuticals: how the locals are beating the multinationals

In a heavily regulated market, the local players have learned to live with the price rules the way they are, while the foreign players still seem to have hope that things will change
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.