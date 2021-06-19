Why the SBP has JazzCash and EasyPaisa on their toes

Effective July 1 this year, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to continue fee waivers on inter-bank fund transfers on transactions up to Rs25,000 limit, in a bid to keep digital transactions inexpensive for the low-income demographic of the country which will help promote financial inclusion.
But while the SBP’s push is noble, the captains of financial inclusion, branchless banking players JazzCash and EasyPaisa that have helped bank the low-income segments of the population, are unhappy as IBFTs form a major source of revenue for these players. Consequently, this might affect the goal of financial inclusion if these companies see a decrease in financial viability.
Unless a viable micro credits scheme is introduced by EMI they will always have a difficulties in managing finances.