Do we need a Google financial office in Pakistan?

During a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, an FBR representative stated that it had warned digital platforms that it will not allow Google, Facebook, and YouTube to operate in Pakistan without payment of taxes.

Though no official statement or clarification was provided, there hangs a sword over the head of these digital platforms including online e-commerce companies that there may be a huge demand notice coming their way or they may get a reprimand by the administration in Pakistan to abide by the law of land.




