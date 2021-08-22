Would the RAAST revolution live up to its promise?

In 2016, the board of directors of the State Bank of Pakistan received a concept note for a micropayment gateway. The concept note was quickly approved with enthusiasm, and the idea for RAAST was born. What is RAAST? Ask the state bank and they will tell you that it is a one-stop fix to make digital payments faster and more convenient, and a solution to most of your frustrations with the country’s digital payments infrastructure. Ask the banks that are supposed to be using it and they will begrudgingly tell you that while RAAST has certain benefits, it is a draconian and heavy handed imposition in which they are being given very little choice.

What is the reality? For starters, RAAST is going to be a brilliant idea for the end consumer in more than one way. Transactions will be fast and take place in real time, and there will be other ease of access points that the SBP hopes will encourage the digital payments revolution they are trying to achieve. For the banks, RAAST will mean that they are free from the inefficiencies of 1Link (Pakistan’s largest interbank network) and the delays caused by the IBFT transfer system.

What are some of these problems that RAAST is planning to target? RAAST claims it will settle payments between banks immediately (which does not happen right now under the incumbent 1Link system), it will allow something called ‘bulk payment’, it will also make transferring funds easier by introducing ‘aliases’ that will act as unique bank account numbers. With RAAST will also come ‘request-to-pay’ services in which service providers can ask for payments directly.

All of these are solutions to problems that do exist in Pakistan’s digital landscape currently. All of them will go away by the time the State Bank of Pakistan has launched RAAST completely, and if the SBP is to be believed, all of these services will be provided for free. While this will make life much easier for the consumers, it will also leave other players in the financial industry teetering on the edges and not quite sure of their position any longer. The banks are already unhappy about the possibility of losing out on transfer fees and having to provide these services for free, and 1Link is expecting a major blow. And then the banks have another issue: the SBP is going to open up RAAST to the fintechs, which are the sworn mortal enemies of traditional banks.

At present, it seems that the SBP is going to get its way (as it almost always does) and that the banks are going to have to toe the line. But how will RAAST pan out, and will the banking industry be able to foil the plans if they want? Profit looks at how the launch of the SBP’s RAAST is likely to play out, and what its role could be in the SBP’s grander plan of digitising finance in Pakistan.

