LNG 101: What is LNG, and how is it priced and traded?

Liquified Natural Gas (LNG). Discourse around the supply and provision of LNG in the country elicits shudders and headaches, and why would it not? Why we need LNG, why we import it, how we import it, and all of the issues faced in the process are controversial because of differing political stances. It does not help that LNG is a complex issue to understand, and it helps even less that most conversations surrounding it are convoluted and make an already complex issue even more difficult to understand.

In an attempt to understand and explain LNG, its nature, history, and current role in our energy sector, this will be the first in a series of Profit articles on LNG. The questions surrounding LNG are plenty and their answers are often tedious, which is why it is perhaps better to break the topic down rather than try to understand it in one fell swoop. We are not claiming here that LNG is rocket science, but because of the numerous bad takes by the countless dime-a-dozen pundits talking their heads off on cable television, it is important to clear the air about LNG.

This initial article will explain what LNG is, how it is obtained, how it is priced, traded, and eventually used. After this initial functional understanding, the other articles in this series will expand on issues such as how the international LNG market is structured and functions, Pakistan’s LNG policy, and the current role of LNG in the country’s on-going energy crisis.