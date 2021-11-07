Sign inSubscribe
INDUSTRY

LNG 101: What is LNG, and how is it priced and traded?

n the first part of Profit’s LNG classes, we explain the basics of what LNG is and why it costs as much as it does

By Ariba Shahid

Liquified Natural Gas (LNG). Discourse around the supply and provision of LNG in the country elicits shudders and headaches, and why would it not? Why we need LNG, why we import it, how we import it, and all of the issues faced in the process are controversial because of differing political stances. It does not help that LNG is a complex issue to understand, and it helps even less that most conversations surrounding it are convoluted and make an already complex issue even more difficult to understand. 

In an attempt to understand and explain LNG, its nature, history, and current role in our energy sector, this will be the first in a series of Profit articles on LNG. The questions surrounding LNG are plenty and their answers are often tedious, which is why it is perhaps better to break the topic down rather than try to understand it in one fell swoop. We are not claiming here that LNG is rocket science, but because of the numerous bad takes by the countless dime-a-dozen pundits talking their heads off on cable television, it is important to clear the air about LNG. 

This initial article will explain what LNG is, how it is obtained, how it is priced, traded, and eventually used. After this initial functional understanding, the other articles in this series will expand on issues such as how the international LNG market is structured and functions, Pakistan’s LNG policy, and the current role of LNG in the country’s on-going energy crisis.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Article continues after this advertisement

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

Ariba Shahid
The author is a business journalist at Profit. She can be reached at ariba.shahid[email protected] or at twitter.com/AribaShahid

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

Green Earth Pakistan takes on gargantuan recycling project

It has taken decades to spread recycling awareness among businesses. There is still a long way to go
Read more
Advertising

Lessons from AdvertisingWeek New York for women’s sports in Pakistan

There is still a massive disparity in the amount of coverage female athletes receive in broadcast games, media, and sponsorship
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.