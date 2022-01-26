Sign inSubscribe
China imports oil for its own needs, yet exports to Pakistan. Why?

Profit Editor Khurram Husain talks to Ariba Shahid about her story on a potential tax arbitrage by some oil marketing companies to rake in a tidy profit. 

By News Desk

Original story:

Chinese petrol drive OMC profits

News Desk

Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
