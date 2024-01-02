Sign inSubscribe
Videos

Meet a Pakistani who founded an ed-tech unicorn | Profit Profiles

By Profit Urdu

We talk to Osman Rashid, the Pakistani founder of Ed-Tech giant Chegg.

Previous article
SBP injects Rs660bn into market through two OMOs
Next article
For investors, 2024 is year of transition to a new economic order
Profit Urdu
Profit Urdu

1 COMMENT

  1. Such people have contributed and impacted millions in the education sector – which is much required for Pakistan!

    Expertpin is another startup which is enabling education and skill grooming through meets with industry experts. Trying to touch base with the same audience

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

Hopium – II: How Pakistan needs to rethink its planning

Pakistan needs disruptive changes, a deregulated business environment, and SOE reform if its economy is to grow

Equity market hits record $65m inflows in December through SCRA

SBP injects Rs1.25tr to address liquidity shortage in banks

SOEs in Pakistan face Rs1.4tr loss over two years

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.