Automobile

Pakistan’s auto industry may soon need to abide by safety standards

In the absence of a domestic testing facility, MoST wants overseas type approval for vehicular safety. Auto Manufacturers do not seem to like the idea

Ghulam Abbas
Pakistan’s domestic auto industry might soon face a safety reckoning, as the government looks to enforce international standards without the crucial infrastructure to do so at home. Without a local testing facility, the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) is pushing for vehicles to be inspected overseas, a proposal that is rattling local automakers.

For years, consumers have driven vehicles that are not subject to third-party safety checks before or after assembly. While Pakistan’s auto sector has been churning out cars for decades, none of them fully comply with global safety standards. While some institutions are technically responsible for overseeing vehicle safety, they have been asleep at the wheel.

This neglect has persisted, despite Pakistan signing on to the WP.29 treaty in 2020—a global pact designed to harmonise vehicle regulations. Yet, since signing, local automakers and regulators alike have dragged their feet. Manufacturers argue the country does not have the necessary testing facilities, while the government’s oversight body, the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), admits it is ill-equipped to enforce the rules.

Still, the government is looking for a workaround.

 

The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

