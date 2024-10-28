Sign inSubscribe
Did Elon Musk start his U.S. career illegally?

By Monitoring Desk

At a recent event in Pennsylvania, President Joe Biden drew attention to Elon Musk’s immigration history, citing a Washington Post report that the billionaire had worked illegally when launching his first company, Zip2, in the U.S. Biden suggested that Musk, who entered the U.S. on a student visa, was “supposed to be in school” but allegedly sidestepped legal requirements by working on his tech startup instead. The President’s remarks hinted at Musk’s alignment with former President Donald Trump, referring to him as “Trump’s ally.”

The Washington Post article referenced by Biden suggests Musk lacked a proper work visa during Zip2’s early days, casting his immigration story in a new light amid today’s polarized immigration debate. As Musk’s political influence grows, he has voiced criticism of what he describes as Biden’s “open border policies,” suggesting that such policies are intended to increase voter bases in key swing states. Musk even alleged that non-citizens are being positioned to favor Democrats, despite legal restrictions on their voting.

Responding on his platform X, Musk denied the claims, asserting, “I was, in fact, allowed to work in the U.S. The Biden puppet is lying.” His rebuttal underscored his ongoing support for stricter immigration measures, in line with Trump’s stance, and further fueled his visibility in the 2024 election narrative. Musk has previously hinted at a potential advisory role in a Trump administration if the former president is re-elected, signaling that his political involvement may be far from over.

