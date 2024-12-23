GM contributes $625 million for joint venture with Lithium Americas on Thacker Pass mine

General Motors has finalized its joint venture with Lithium Americas to develop the Thacker Pass lithium mine in Nevada. Under the agreement, GM contributes $625 million in cash and a credit facility to acquire a 38% stake in the project, according to a statement released Monday.

Lithium Americas CEO Jonathan Evans announced that the company plans to make a final investment decision on the project in early 2025. The deal follows a $2.26 billion loan granted earlier this year by the U.S. government to support the Nevada mine.

This mine was originally approved during President-elect Donald Trump’s previous term and is being advanced under the Biden Administration’s initiatives.

Thacker Pass is expected to produce 40,000 metric tons of battery-grade lithium carbonate annually in its first phase, sufficient for up to 800,000 electric vehicles. The mine is slated to begin operations later this decade, representing a key step in GM’s efforts to secure raw materials for its electric vehicle production.