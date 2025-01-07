Indonesia joins BRICS as a full member, strengthening ties with the Global South

SAO PAULO: Indonesia has officially joined BRICS as a full member, Brazil’s government announced, marking another significant expansion of the bloc that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry welcomed the development in a statement on Tuesday, calling BRICS membership a strategic move to enhance collaboration and partnerships with other developing nations.

The Southeast Asian nation, the world’s fourth most populous country, has previously expressed its desire to join the group as a platform to strengthen emerging economies and advocate for the interests of the Global South.

The decision to include Indonesia was reached through consensus by BRICS member states, according to a statement from Brazil, which holds the group’s presidency in 2025. This move follows the expansion push endorsed at the 2023 BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

Indonesia’s formal request to join the bloc came after its presidential elections last year, with President Prabowo Subianto assuming office in October. Brazil highlighted that Jakarta’s bid had already been approved in 2023 but was delayed until after the election.

“Indonesia shares with other BRICS members the goal of reforming global governance institutions and positively contributes to deepening cooperation in the Global South,” Brazil stated.

The BRICS group has been expanding its membership in recent years, now including Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, alongside its original members.