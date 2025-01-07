Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Indonesia joins BRICS as a full member, strengthening ties with the Global South

Brazil confirms Indonesia’s entry into the bloc as part of its 2025 presidency, expanding BRICS membership

By Monitoring Desk
brics

SAO PAULO: Indonesia has officially joined BRICS as a full member, Brazil’s government announced, marking another significant expansion of the bloc that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry welcomed the development in a statement on Tuesday, calling BRICS membership a strategic move to enhance collaboration and partnerships with other developing nations. 

The Southeast Asian nation, the world’s fourth most populous country, has previously expressed its desire to join the group as a platform to strengthen emerging economies and advocate for the interests of the Global South.

The decision to include Indonesia was reached through consensus by BRICS member states, according to a statement from Brazil, which holds the group’s presidency in 2025. This move follows the expansion push endorsed at the 2023 BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

Indonesia’s formal request to join the bloc came after its presidential elections last year, with President Prabowo Subianto assuming office in October. Brazil highlighted that Jakarta’s bid had already been approved in 2023 but was delayed until after the election.

“Indonesia shares with other BRICS members the goal of reforming global governance institutions and positively contributes to deepening cooperation in the Global South,” Brazil stated.

The BRICS group has been expanding its membership in recent years, now including Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, alongside its original members.

Previous article
Taliban militants say they will target Pakistan Army-owned businesses: report
Next article
Dost Steels unable to resume operations due to financial constraints
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Banking

Private sector borrowing rises 265% to record Rs1.9 trillion in H1...

High borrowing driven by monetary easing, rate cuts and inflation drop; banks also extend Rs1.35 trillion to NBFIs

TCP receives 11 bids for 50,000 metric tons of rice export to Bangladesh

 ATIR dismisses appeal over scanned signature by overseas Pakistani

ECC bans ozone-depleting insulation and foaming materials 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.