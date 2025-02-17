Sign inSubscribe
South Korea suspends new downloads of DeepSeek AI app over privacy issues

The suspension applies to new downloads of the app, although its web service remains accessible in the country

By Monitoring Desk

South Korea’s data protection authority announced on Monday that it has suspended new downloads of the Chinese AI app DeepSeek, after the company acknowledged failing to fully comply with the country’s data protection regulations.

The Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) stated that the app’s service will be resumed once necessary improvements are made to align with South Korea’s privacy law.

The suspension, which took effect on Saturday, applies to new downloads of the app, although its web service remains accessible in the country. DeepSeek, a Chinese startup, appointed legal representatives in South Korea last week and admitted to partially neglecting considerations of the country’s data protection law, according to the PIPC.

Last month, Italy’s data protection authority, the Garante, ordered DeepSeek to block its chatbot service in the country after failing to address concerns regarding its privacy policy. In response to South Korea’s actions, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson reiterated on February 6 that the Chinese government prioritizes data privacy and security, adding that no company or individual is instructed to collect or store data in violation of the law.

