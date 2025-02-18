Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Elon Musk’s xAI rolls out Grok-3 to Premium+ subscribers on X

Grok-3 aims to compete with AI giants like the Chinese firm DeepSeek, Microsoft-backed OpenAI, and Alphabet's Google

By Monitoring Desk

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup, xAI, has introduced Grok-3, the latest iteration of its chatbot, aiming to compete with AI giants like Chinese firm DeepSeek, Microsoft-backed OpenAI, and Alphabet’s Google.

The launch of Grok-3 comes at a critical moment in the AI arms race, just days after DeepSeek unveiled its powerful open-source model, while Musk aggressively moves to expand xAI’s influence.

The chatbot is immediately available to Premium+ subscribers on X, the social media platform owned by Musk. xAI is also launching a new subscription tier, SuperGrok, for users accessing the chatbot via its mobile app and Grok.com website.

“Grok-3 across the board is in a league of its own,” Musk said during a livestream alongside three xAI engineers late Monday, adding that the model significantly outperforms its predecessor, Grok-2.

Musk’s ambitious push in AI comes as a consortium of investors led by Musk offered $97.4 billion to acquire OpenAI’s nonprofit assets last week, an offer that ChatGPT-maker OpenAI rejected. On Monday, Musk reiterated xAI’s commitment to open-source AI, stating that earlier versions of Grok would be made publicly available once the latest model reaches full maturity. He expects Grok-3 to reach that benchmark in a few months.

The new release also introduces a smart search engine called DeepSearch, described as a reasoning-based chatbot that articulates its thought process when responding to user queries. Demonstrated during the livestream, the tool offers functions for research, brainstorming, and data analysis.

As competition in the AI sector intensifies, xAI is ramping up its data center capacity to train more advanced models. Bloomberg News reported last week that the startup is in talks to raise up to $10 billion in funding, which could value the company at around $75 billion.

Previous article
Oil prices climb after drone attack disrupts Kazakhstan’s oil flows
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Tech

Samsung announces $2.11 billion cancellation of its own shares

The company’s board approves the retirement of 50.1 million common stocks and 6.91 million preferred stocks, with cancellation set for Thursday

Pakistan’s oil import bill reaches $9.46 billion in 7MFY25

Rs100 prize bond results announced, top winner bags Rs700,000

Pakistan faces 12 million housing shortfall as builders seek govt support

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.