OpenAI partners with Chip Ganassi Racing in first motorsports collaboration

OpenAI has entered the motorsports industry with a strategic research collaboration with Chip Ganassi Racing, making the two-time reigning IndyCar championship-winning team the first in the sport to partner with an artificial intelligence company.

This marks OpenAI’s first venture into racing, underscoring its growing interest in applying AI beyond traditional sectors.

The partnership aims to integrate OpenAI’s AI technology into Ganassi’s operations, enhancing both on-track performance and front-office efficiency. The team will work closely with OpenAI’s engineers to leverage AI-driven insights for race strategy, vehicle performance, and business management.

“Racing has always been a proving ground for innovation, and we’re excited to explore how our AI technology can contribute alongside the incredible talent at Chip Ganassi Racing,” said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. “IndyCar is a sport where every detail counts, and we’re eager to see how advanced technology can support the team’s expertise in pushing performance forward.”

Ganassi highlighted the significance of the partnership, calling OpenAI one of the most important collaborators in modern racing. “Sam and his team have been amazing at helping us maximize the power of artificial intelligence to improve both on and off the racetrack,” he said. “We look forward to tackling business and racing challenges with some of the smartest and most creative minds in AI.”

The collaboration signals a broader trend of AI integration in high-performance industries, as motorsports teams seek cutting-edge technology to maintain a competitive edge.