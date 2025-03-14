Tesla warns it could face retaliatory tariffs

Tesla has cautioned that U.S. exporters, including itself, face heightened risks of retaliatory tariffs as President Donald Trump considers imposing fresh duties on imported vehicles and parts in early April.

In a letter to the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office, Tesla stressed that past U.S. trade actions have triggered immediate countermeasures, including increased tariffs on electric vehicles in affected countries. The company urged the administration to ensure that its trade policies do not inadvertently harm American businesses.

While Tesla has been localizing its supply chain, it acknowledged that certain components remain difficult to source domestically. The EV maker called for a phased approach to any tariff measures to allow companies time to adjust.

Separately, trade group Autos Drive America, representing Toyota, Volkswagen, BMW, Honda, and Hyundai, warned that broad tariffs could disrupt U.S. auto production, increase consumer prices, and lead to potential job losses.