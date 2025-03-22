Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Tencent unveils official T1 reasoning model amid rising AI competition

T1 model boasts faster response times and improved capabilities for processing long-form text

By Monitoring Desk

Chinese tech giant Tencent has officially launched its T1 reasoning model, marking a significant step in the country’s rapidly expanding artificial intelligence sector.

The upgraded T1 model boasts faster response times and improved capabilities for processing long-form text, the company announced in a post on its official WeChat account. Tencent highlighted that T1 maintains “clear content logic and neat text formatting,” with an “extremely low” hallucination rate—an industry challenge where AI generates misleading or false information.

The launch comes as Tencent intensifies its AI investments, following the introduction of its Turbo S foundational language model late last month. Turbo S is designed to process queries at a higher speed than DeepSeek’s R1 model, a key competitor in China’s AI landscape.

A performance comparison chart shared by Tencent suggests that T1 outperforms DeepSeek R1 on certain knowledge and reasoning benchmarks.

Previously, Tencent had offered a preview version of T1 through platforms such as its AI assistant application, Yuanbao. The official release strengthens Tencent’s push in the AI space as competition heats up with rivals like DeepSeek, which has developed models that deliver performance comparable to or better than Western AI systems at significantly lower costs.

The move aligns with Tencent’s broader AI strategy, which includes increased capital expenditure in 2025. The company has already ramped up aggressive AI investments throughout 2024, signaling its commitment to maintaining a competitive edge in China’s evolving AI market.

Previous article
Over 1,100 acres of Karachi Port Trust land encroached, NA told
Next article
U.S. SEC crypto task force examines legal framework for digital assets
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.