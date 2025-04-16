U.S. imposes new export restrictions on AMD, Nvidia AI chips to China

The U.S. Commerce Department announced new export licensing requirements for Nvidia’s H20 and AMD’s MI308 artificial intelligence chips, along with their equivalents, to China.

A spokesperson for the department emphasized that the move aligns with the President’s directive to protect national and economic security.

In response, Nvidia disclosed that it would incur $5.5 billion in charges due to the U.S. government’s decision to restrict exports of its H20 AI chip to China, a critical market for one of the company’s most popular products.