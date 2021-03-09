Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Oman to cut income tax on SMEs, offer investors long-term residency

By Agencies

DUBAI: Oman will reduce income tax for small and medium businesses for 2020 and 2021 and will offer long-term residency permits for foreign investors, state TV said on Tuesday.

The plans announced on state media are part of Oman’s Vision 2040 aimed at diversifying the economy away from oil, which makes up the bulk of state revenues.

Oman is one of the Gulf’s weakest economies and was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices. The International Monetary Fund said last month its economy likely shrank 6.4pc in 2020 and estimated it would make a modest recovery to 1.8% growth this year.

The measures also include income tax being reduced for companies in sectors aimed at economic diversification that will begin operating this year.

Article continues after this advertisement

Oman will also cut rent at the Duqm Special Economic Zone and industrial areas until the end of 2022.

It said granting longer residencies for foreign investors would be done “in accordance with specific controls and conditions that will be announced later after their study is completed by the Council of Ministers, in addition to incentives related to the market.”

The cabinet also approved a long-term urban growth strategy that “is considered a key enabler for achieving Oman Vision 2040,” state TV said citing Oman’s ruler, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHBL, Huawei Pakistan enter into strategic alliance for banking and digital transformation
Next articleRs85bn accord for construction of Balakot Hydropower Project signed
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Automobile

Kia recalls 380,000 US vehicles for fire risks

WASHINGTON: Kia Motors Corp said it will recall nearly 380,000 Sportage and Cadenza vehicles because an electrical circuit could cause a fire in the...
Read more
World Business News

Bitcoin mania triggers fundraising rush by Chinese players

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG: Bitcoin mania has fuelled a surge in fundraising by Chinese companies seeking to expand their cryptocurrency operations or move into the red-hot...
Read more
World Business News

China plans ‘Polar Silk Road’ by developing Arctic shipping routes

Beijing has announced last week its intention to construct a “Polar Silk Road” and actively participate in the development of Arctic and Antarctic regions...
Read more
World Business News

ADB issues data to guide sustainable transport development in Asia

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has released a first batch of data as part of a new regional knowledge platform to guide sustainable transport...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

ECONOMY

Oil supermajor ENI exits Pakistani market after 20 years

HUBCO subsidiary to acquire all upstream operations as well as renewable energy assets of ENI in Pakistan

General Tyre’s half-year profit jumps to Rs406m despite Covid-induced slowdown

Govt to formulate 60 day plans to boost economy

Kia recalls 380,000 US vehicles for fire risks

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Zaman Khan I Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Hassan Naqvi l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.