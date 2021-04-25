How does GroupM plan to solve its talent retention challenges?

The recent departures of Haris Shahid from Wavemaker, both Aimen Iftikhar and Mohammad Shadab from Mindshare, and Agha Fasieh from GroupM have once again raised concerns among chief clients of the largest media investment company in Pakistan.

“They cannot retain, they cannot recruit, they don’t know how to evaluate talent,” said a client of the WPP media agency. “In speaking with their other clients, we have learned that we are being labeled as bad clients as justification for people leaving the agency. They don’t know how to present a team structure, don’t have training plans for staffers, no onboarding, don’t know how to motivate their teams, and are not even able to bring their teams together as a basic to collaborate and simply work together.”

In speaking with nearly a dozen former GroupM employees that resigned in the past 12 months, Profit learned that the concerns – which allegedly could not honestly be shared in exit interviews due to fear of being blacklisted or labeled a troublemaker – were predominantly on the employee experience (EX). These include the frustration with a problematic culture fixated on media that is the best source of commissions, the gradual erosion in media strategy experimentation, and the absence of empathy across the leadership team, among others.