Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Russia becomes India’s third-largest coal supplier in July, data shows

By Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia became India’s third-largest coal supplier in July, with imports rising by over a fifth compared with June to a record 2.06 million tonnes, data from Indian consultancy Coalmint showed.

Russia has historically been the sixth-largest supplier of coal to India, behind Indonesia, South Africa, Australia, and the United States, with Mozambique and Colombia alternatingly featuring in the top five.

India expects its central bank’s recent approval to allow payments for commodities in the Indian rupee to provide a major fillip to bilateral trade with Russia. India’s imports from Russia have jumped nearly five times to over $15 billion ever since Russia invaded Ukraine.

India, the world’s second-largest producer, importer and consumer of coal, has historically imported more coking coal used mainly in steelmaking from Russia, with Australia being the other key supplier.

However, steep discounts offered by Russian suppliers to Indian consumers in recent months have incentivised higher buying of thermal coal used mainly in power generation especially as global prices have traded at near-record highs due to western sanctions choking traditional trade.

Thermal coal imports from Russia jumped 70.3 per cent in July, compared with June, to a record 1.29m tonnes, while coking coal imports rose by over two-thirds to more than 280,000 tonnes, Coalmint data showed.

Indonesia was the top supplier, while South Africa was marginally ahead of Russia, the data showed. Higher coal imports from Russia were mainly driven by cement manufacturers and steelmakers, two Indian traders said.

Overall Indian coal imports, including shipments of anthracite and PCI coal, were nearly 10pc lower in July at 23.8m tonnes, compared with record imports of 26.29m tonnes in June, the Coalmint data showed.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleElectricity shortfall reaches 6,997MW
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World Business News

Oil eases over demand worries ahead of Opec+ meeting

WASHINGTON: Oil prices fell about one per cent in early trade on Wednesday before paring some losses, ahead of a meeting Opec+ producers on...
Read more
World Business News

Oil prices slip as weak factory data fuels global demand concerns

WASHINGTON: Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday as investors absorbed a bleak outlook for fuel demand with data pointing to a global manufacturing downturn...
Read more
World Business News

World Bank refuses new funding for bankrupt Sri Lanka

COLOMBO: The World Bank said Friday it would not offer new funding to Sri Lanka unless the bankrupt island nation carried out "deep structural...
Read more
World Business News

Oil steady as market weighs tight supply against recession fears

WASHINGTON: Oil prices were steady to higher in Asia trade on Friday, lifted by supply concerns as attention turns to the next meeting between...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Sugar production expected to increase by up to 2m tonnes: FBR

LAHORE: The Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) has predicted an increase of 1.5 to 2 million tonnes in sugar production during the upcoming crushing...
Power sector

NEPRA reserves decision on Rs4.15 per unit hike for hydel power stations

Pakistan, EU launch Multi-annual Indicative Programme worth 265m euros

Engro and Excelerate Energy Sign MoU to Develop Private RLNG Sector in Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.