Has UBL paved the way for other banks to maximize arbitrage opportunities?

Pakistani banks have had a ball in the past one year with record profitability at the back of high-interest rates. The government’s never-ending appetite for deficit financing means that the local financial institutions have ample liquidity in the form of benevolent lending by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) aka repo transactions.

Profit has previously covered how Development Finance Institutions (DFI) like Pak Kuwait Investment Company (PKIC) and Microfinance players like U Microfinance Bank (UBank) have leveraged the current monetary and fiscal environment to increase the size of their balance sheets by 3-6 times.

