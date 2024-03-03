Sign inSubscribe
Banking

Has UBL paved the way for other banks to maximize arbitrage opportunities?

The recent financials of the banking juggernaut unveil a significant risk appetite

Ahtasam Ahmad
Ahtasam Ahmad

Pakistani banks have had a ball in the past one year with record profitability at the back of high-interest rates. The government’s never-ending appetite for deficit financing means that the local financial institutions have ample liquidity in the form of benevolent lending by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) aka repo transactions.

Profit has previously covered how Development Finance Institutions (DFI) like Pak Kuwait Investment Company (PKIC) and Microfinance players like U Microfinance Bank (UBank) have leveraged the current monetary and fiscal environment to increase the size of their balance sheets by 3-6 times. 

Read: Grow your company size by 3 to 6 times in just months. At least two Pakistani companies have done this & you can too. Here is how

Little did we knew back then that one of the largest commercial banks in the country, United Bank Limited (UBL) would be inspired by this high-risk strategy and go all guns blazing in 2023 as a loaded investment entity.   

 

To read the full article, subscribe and support independent business journalism in Pakistan

The content in this publication is expensive to produce. But unlike other journalistic outfits, business publications have to cover the very organizations that directly give them advertisements. Hence, this large source of revenue, which is the lifeblood of other media houses, is severely compromised on account of Profit’s no-compromise policy when it comes to our reporting. No wonder, Profit has lost multiple ad deals, worth tens of millions of rupees, due to stories that held big businesses to account.

Hence, for our work to continue unfettered, it must be supported by discerning readers who know the value of quality business journalism, not just for the economy but for the society as a whole.

(Already a subscriber? Click here to login)

  • Full Price Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Not only will you be supporting independent journalism, 25% of the amount from your subscription will be used to subsidise those subscribers who cannot afford the full price of the subscription. Yearly full price subscription plans also include a complimentary annual subscription to

    +

  • Subsidised Subscription Plans

    Click to View

    Pay part of the full subscription price, if you cannot afford to pay all of it, and the rest will be subsidised by a full paying subscriber.

  • Free Student Subscriptions

    Click to View

    If you are currently a student, you can claim an already-paid-for digital subscription, sponsored by

     

Ahtasam Ahmad
Ahtasam Ahmad
The author works as an Editorial Consultant at Profit and can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editor: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.