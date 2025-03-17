Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

AstraZeneca to buy EsoBiotec for up to $1 billion

By Reuters

Drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Monday it will buy biotechnology firm EsoBiotec for up to $1 billion.

EsoBiotec’s Engineered NanoBody Lentiviral (ENaBL) platform can genetically modify immune cells directly inside the body, allowing transformative cell therapy treatments in just minutes instead of the current process which takes weeks, AstraZeneca said.

AstraZeneca will buy all outstanding equity of EsoBiotec for on a cash and debt-free basis, which includes an initial payment of $425 million on deal closing, and up to $575 million in contingent consideration based on development and regulatory milestones.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, and does not impact AstraZeneca’s financial guidance for 2025, the company said.

Previous article
Fed officials prepare to lay down marker on impact of Trump policies
Next article
Pakistan’s current account records $0.7 billion surplus in Jul-Feb FY25
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Fed officials prepare to lay down marker on impact of Trump...

WASHINGTON: New economic projections from Federal Reserve officials this week will provide the most tangible evidence yet of how U.S. central bankers view the...

BMW to integrate Huawei smart-connect system into its China-made cars in 2026

FinMin reviews NHP Policy 2025-26

Industrial production falls by 1.78% in 7 months

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.