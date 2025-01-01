Tesla to fix software for 77,650 China-made vehicles

Tesla will address software issues in 77,650 China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles due to potential safety hazards, according to China’s market regulator.

The problem involves software that may fail to display monitored tire pressure immediately after the vehicle starts, which is classified as a product recall under Chinese regulations.

Additionally, Tesla is recalling 63 imported Model S and Model X cars in China due to problems with the driver’s frontal airbag. It remains unclear if affected drivers will need to return their vehicles or qualify for refunds.