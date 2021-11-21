Sign inSubscribe
Advertising

How could the PCB justify pricing the PSL media rights at $100 million?

And can any broadcaster or agency even afford to pay that much?

By Profit

The latest rating data from Kantar-MediaLogic shows that Why are advertisers in Pakistan ignoring the 2021-2023 Cricket World Cup?’ – which cited data on why advertisers and agencies were being apprehensive about sponsoring the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – was in fact, on the money.

According to the latest rating data from Kantar-MediaLogic, as of the 15th of November 2021, all three sports channels have a cumulative rating of 5.7 so far for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which is 35% less than the 2019 PSL, the highest-rated PSL event which only aired on two channels. 

As reported by Dawn, the number of people watching the match is accounted for by ratings, which are essentially percentages measuring the portion of a given group — be it households, adults 18-49, or women 25-54 — watching a given show. Broadly speaking, a 5.7 cumulative rating for all matches of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup means 5.7% of the target population was watching; the exact definition is technical but broadly this is what it implies. 

As the youngest channel of the three, A Sports by the ARY Digital Network managed an average rating of 1.1, while Ten Sports managed an average rating of 1.4, and PTV Sports achieved an average rating of 3.3 as of the 15th of November 2021. How does this compare to the prior ICC games?

 

Article continues after this advertisement

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

Profit

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

FEATURED

What does the CRR and policy rate rising in the same week mean for Pakistan?

The increase in both factors has wide ranging implications for both liquidity in the market and the economy at large
Read more
FEATURED

Zia Chishti had it coming. But do founders (who are also significant shareholders) ever truly get shown the door?

Zia Chishti might be going down, but TRG Pakistan and workplace culture of complacence regarding sexual harassment might not
Read more

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Executive Editor: Babar Nizami l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami l Managing Editor Magazine: Farooq Tirmizi I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Meiryum Ali I Ariba Shahid I Babar Khan Javed I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.