How could the PCB justify pricing the PSL media rights at $100 million?

The latest rating data from Kantar-MediaLogic shows that Why are advertisers in Pakistan ignoring the 2021-2023 Cricket World Cup?’ – which cited data on why advertisers and agencies were being apprehensive about sponsoring the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – was in fact, on the money.

According to the latest rating data from Kantar-MediaLogic, as of the 15th of November 2021, all three sports channels have a cumulative rating of 5.7 so far for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which is 35% less than the 2019 PSL, the highest-rated PSL event which only aired on two channels.

As reported by Dawn, the number of people watching the match is accounted for by ratings, which are essentially percentages measuring the portion of a given group — be it households, adults 18-49, or women 25-54 — watching a given show. Broadly speaking, a 5.7 cumulative rating for all matches of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup means 5.7% of the target population was watching; the exact definition is technical but broadly this is what it implies.

As the youngest channel of the three, A Sports by the ARY Digital Network managed an average rating of 1.1, while Ten Sports managed an average rating of 1.4, and PTV Sports achieved an average rating of 3.3 as of the 15th of November 2021. How does this compare to the prior ICC games?